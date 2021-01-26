Winter Fare

Smoked Brisket with Western “Cowboy” Rub

This soothing winter dish is an entrée option on the new, three-course Sunset Menu at The Local. The menu is available for dine-in only from 4-6:15 p.m. at a price of $25 and includes a range of flexible choices. To replicate the dish at home, start with a beef brisket between 8-10 lbs.

For the cowboy rub:

2 tbsp. ground coffee

1.5 tbsp. kosher salt

1.5 tbsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Rub the brisket and Allow it to sit for at least 24 hours covered in the refrigerator. Ideally the brisket should be rubbed for 5-7 days.

Fire up your smoker with oak and slowly smoke the brisket for 3-4 hours.

Preheat a conventional oven to 275 degrees.

Prepare vinegar BBQ sauce:

2 cups white vinegar

2 cups red wine vinegar

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 cup ketchup

1 tbsp. red pepper flakes

1 tbsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. white pepper

1 tbsp. molasses

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. salt

2 cups water

Bring ingredients to a boil.

Put brisket in a four-inch hotel pan or braising pan. Fill pan with half water and half vinegar BBQ sauce so that the brisket is ½ to ¾ submerged in the liquid. Reserve 2 cups of the BBQ sauce to serve after the brisket is braised. Cover pan with plastic wrap and tin foil and braise for 10 hours. Check the doneness and if needed cook one more hour.

Let cool for at least an hour and put in refrigerator.

Allow to cool overnight. Slice, reheat and serve with BBQ sauce, pickles, and your favorite garnishes.