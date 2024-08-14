2 Activities to Enjoy at Inn on Fifth

Head to the heart of downtown Naples for two experiences at the Inn on Fifth this August.

Dream Factory Bar

Join Inn on Fifth and Provident Jewelry for an exclusive personal jewelry shopping experience, complete with complimentary champagne and cocktails, every Thursday through Sunday afternoon. Inn on Fifth guests will have the opportunity to speak with Provident’s top-tier jewelry concierge and guests will receive 10 percent-off of all merchandise. RSVP online.

Yoga on the Rooftop

Each week, guests and locals are invited to participate in the Spa on Fifth’s Club Level rooftop vinyasa yoga session, led by Cindy Wieschhorster. Classes take place at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. The next available class is August 31. Reservations are recommended and tickets are available for $25. Yoga mats, cooling towels, and mocktails will be served.