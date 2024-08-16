Indulge in Tommy Bahama’s La Comida & Tequila Menu

Tommy Bahama’s annual Tacos & Tequila is on the horizon–and it’s getting an upgrade. From September 4 to November 17, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar in Naples will serve special cocktails and dishes as part of their La Comida & Tequila menu.

The special menu features Latin-inspired dishes that pair perfectly with new tequila cocktails. Start the meal with aguachile, made with Peruvian bay scallops, Argentinian red shrimp, halibut or snapper, cucumber, pickled red onions, Rancho Gordo hominy, Tajin, and house-made chips. For mains, tuck into a seafood posole verde, made with green chile and clam broth, Manila clams, Peruvian bay scallops, and halibut or snapper, Cilantro, Traditional Accompaniments: Lime, Radish, Red Onion, Jalapeno; Duroc pork carnitas flautas with chile ancho, apple cider jus, pickled raisin, apple saw, lime sour cream, and cotija Cheese; and spinach and sunchoke enchiladas.

Savor four new tequila-forward cocktails, including the Spa Day Margarita, My Manzana, Dancing in the Dark, and Tres A’s.