Distilleries Worth the Drive: North Florida

Built in a restored 1917 Florida Power & Light ice plant, St. Augustine Distillery was founded by 20 local families. It holds the title of most visited craft distillery in America. Perhaps that’s due to its outstanding spirits, which have won six awards in the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, including a gold medal for Florida Straight Bourbon. Besides spirits, St. Augustine has created a line of mixers including old-fashioned, Florida mule, grapefruit hibiscus, and tropical tiki. Seven days a week, visitors can embark on a self-guided tour or opt for a more in-depth adventure with a guided tour and tasting flight. Add on the fill-your-own-bottle experience to step behind the production lines and personalize your own bottle of cask-strength bourbon distilled in-house.

Jacksonville’s Manifest Distilling is North Florida’s only full-scale organic distillery. Though not every product Manifest makes is organic, its facility is—keeping a chain of custody on every raw material purchased, using nontoxic sanitation and pest control practices, and isolating any products that aren’t organic. Their product lineup includes a non-GMO potato vodka, Florida citrus vodka, organic gin, organic barreled gin, organic rye whiskey, and 100 percent rye whiskey. Their Florida Botanical Gin is steeped in Florida-friendly flavors that highlight the local terroir. Visit for a brief distillery tour or a longer distillery experience that takes a deep dive into the science and art of distilling spirits—concluding with tutored tasting focused on sensory perception, nosing, and even blind tasting.

For a unique farm-to-bottle experience, look no further than Timber Creek Distillery in Crestview. Located on a family farm, the distillery’s surrounding crops fuel the handcrafted rye, rum, whiskey, and vodka they create. Don’t miss their VIP Tour and Bourbon Blending Experience for an insider’s look at Timber Creek’s process.

Holly Hill’s Copper Bottom Craft Distillery produces handcrafted, award-winning spirits with no artificial colors, flavors, or sugars added. All of Copper Bottom’s spirits—a variety of rums and a single vodka—are made from raw sugarcane. Tours with the knowledgeable head distiller run Wednesday through Saturday, offering industry secrets and insights into Copper Bottom’s unique process.

Dark Tropics

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Revenge Rum

/ oz. Revenge Rum 3 / 4 oz. J.F. Haden’s Espresso Liqueur

/ oz. J.F. Haden’s Espresso Liqueur 1 oz. espresso

1 oz. freshly pressed pineapple juice

1 / 2 oz. orgeat

/ oz. orgeat Coral-shaped cookie for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a coral-shaped cookie.