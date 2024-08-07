3 Happenings on Fifth Avenue South This Week

Head to Fifth Avenue South in Naples for three arts-oriented activities this week.

Drop by for Fifth Avenue South’s beloved Evening on Fifth August 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy live music across the avenue while shopping, dining, and more.

From August 9-11, student actors from The Naples Players will stage 42nd Street at the Kizzie Theater. The production follows Peggy Sawyer, a young performer who gets her big break on Broadway. Tickets are $25 and are available here.

Through August 11, tour “100 Years of Children’s Book Illustration,” a Naples Art Institute exhibition of original illustrations from Dr. Seuss’ iconic works, Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, and Stuart Little illustrator Garth Williams. The showcase also features works from illustrators Rosemary Wells, Richard Scarry, Arnold Lobel, and Hilary Knight.

For more information, visit fifthavenuesouth.com.