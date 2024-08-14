Indulge in a Sporty Staycation in Ponte Vedra

Nestled along both sides of a quiet street in Ponte Vedra Beach, about 20 miles away from Jacksonville, the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club has been providing guests an amenity-packed seaside escape since 1928. Steeped in tradition, the property occupies approximately 300 acres, several of which are beachfront. In fact, many of the resort’s accommodations afford front-row seats to an expansive, walkable stretch of sand and the powerful yet pacifying sounds of the Atlantic breakers.

While visitors, especially those vacationing with families, could put together a memorable string of beach days at The Surf Club, the resort proper emanates country club vibes—and for good reason. After all, it introduced the region’s first golf course nearly a century ago. Today, guests can hit the greens of the two 18-hole tracks available: the Ocean Course and the Lagoon Course. The par-71 Ocean Course—the older of the two links—comprises 6,718 yards and features expansive fairways, challenging bunkers and lagoon placements, and newly designed greens. Water dominates throughout the Lagoon Course. Though this par-70 course plays a bit shorter at 6,022 yards, tall pines and sprawling oaks—in addition to water hazards—make straight ball striking imperative.

If you prefer yellow balls to white, The Racquet Club awaits. To better your backhand (or any other part of your game), book a private lesson with Aleco Preovolos, director of tennis, or another member of the seasoned tennis staff. Should you be seeking group tennis activities, you’ll find a bevy here, including myriad clinics, mixers, and instructional programs. Worth noting, the resort has plans for multiphase renovations that include adding pickleball courts, among other features. To accommodate this, the tennis program has temporarily moved to an off-site facility; transportation to and from this location is provided by the resort.

After a morning on the course or court, grab lunch at the Golf Club Dining Room, which overlooks the Ocean Course and serves savory soups, salads, and specialty sandwiches. For dinner, don’t miss the Seahorse Grille, which features a wine selection of more than 300 bottles and a variety of pastas, seafood, and meat selections.

Those traveling to the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club without clubs or rackets should find plenty to enjoy, too. A day of relaxation and pampering can be had at the on-site spa. For many, however, the biggest draw will be the natural beauty that abounds. The blues of the ocean and sky create a seascape that can be appreciated from miles of shoreline.