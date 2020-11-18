9 Fabulous Finds on Fifth Avenue South

With more than 100 shops to explore, this pedestrian-friendly retail zone in downtown Naples offers something for everyone. Here, we highlight a few of the treasures that await.

Mitchell Siegel travels the world and collaborates with artists to create one-of-a-kind pieces for his nature lover’s dream store. He also offers furniture made in his Greenwich, Connecticut woodshop, like Thailand’s exotic, live-edge, acacia wood table with sun-bleached finish ($4,800).

Judy Collins founded Peach Tree Designs in Cape Cod, but this family-run boutique has been a downtown Naples fixture since 1997. Room vignettes display a thoughtful selection of home accessories, fine furniture, gallery-quality artwork, eclectic lighting, and gifts. Use these handcrafted, mini porcelain ceramic pieces ($25-$98) as vases or stand-alone sculptures.

Kay’s on the Beach

For more than four decades Kay Folsom and her daughter, Jeane Hilt, have dressed women in designer brands and accessories. Sports enthusiasts will adore the 40 Love tennis racket crossbody beaded bag ($268) and the Golf Lover crossbody beaded phone purse ($78) by designer Mary Frances. (239) 261-7680

With roots in Chicago, the Aldo Castillo Gallery has found a new home in downtown Naples. More than 28,000 Swarovski crystals engulf artist Metis Atash’s Fire Goddess Punkbuddha ($17,500), made with fiberglass and acrylic paint and measuring 18 inches tall. Turn to page 146 to learn more about this Fifth Avenue South newcomer.



Established in 1962, this landmark gift shop is where to go to learn about 400-plus types of shells from around the world. Florida artists display jewelry, signs, and animal figurines. A top-selling souvenir is marine artist Eddie Forbes’ sign on reclaimed wood ($375).

Pure white walls, Lucite racks, and white and gold hangers showcase French resort-wear designer Jean-Pierre Klifa’s bold, geometric prints. Klifa designed an iconic bucket bag ($165) in 2002, complete with multiple pockets, gold-plated hardware, and a printed fabric interior. It is now available in a variety of colors.

This mother-daughter-owned and -operated boutique excites with established and emerging designers for women. Create a full ensemble with the Liliana top ($338) by Ronny Kobo, Aviva pants ($172) by Amanda Uprichard, and Fen hoops ($300) by Nickho Rey.

Specializing in “fun things for fun people,” Regatta features unique gifts including jewelry, home accents, resort wear, and nautical items. For a cool party accessory, pick up this replica of a 1966 Mustang ($725) handcrafted from recycled materials.

Walking into this boutique soapery is a sensual feast. Select from 400 bath, body, and face products handmade using natural ingredients. Give the gift of joyful shaving with the Florida Fresh and Black Pepper shave creams (two for $32), shaving brush ($5), and sponge vase ($46).