4 Taco Restaurants to Try This Summer

Summertime, and the living’s steamy. When the Gulf feels like bathwater and the sand scorches your feet, it’s time to head someplace out of the sun for well-chilled cocktails and easygoing light bites you can eat sans utensils—like a tasty taco. These four Naples establishments do a fine job of slinging frosty drinks and stuffing tortillas, adding good service and a casual atmosphere that’s also perfect for the season.

This popular spot serves seasoned meat cooked in the vertical rotisserie style known as Turkish doner (aka shawarma in its Arabic version, gyros in Greek, and al pastor in Central Mexico). Vegetarians find great options here, too. The Immokalee Road location offers indoor seating while the downtown location has mainly outdoor tables.

Mix and match street tacos—perhaps one with marinated roasted-tomato sofrito pulled chicken paired with the slow-roasted boneless beef short rib version—at this open-air venue in Bayfront. Or sample house specialty tacos, such as blackened grouper; El Chupacabra, with New York strip steak, lobster, and shrimp; or the Bandolera, with corn-crusted Buffalo-style cauliflower.

Mega Sabor Mexican

There’s no air conditioner, but this Celebration Park food truck serves handmade corn tortillas, street food, and tacos, including a vegan option, alfresco. Cool off with icy adult beverages that can be found nearby. (239-986-1214)

Unassuming is perhaps the best description of this establishment’s exterior, but it bears no resemblance to what’s inside. Enter and discover a brightly decorated dining area and tacos with nine choices of expertly executed fillings, including tongue, tripe, shrimp, pork, and sausage.