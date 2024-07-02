Celebrate All Things Mango on Pine Island

Southwest Florida is known for its stone crab claws and pink Gulf shrimp, but it also produces a bountiful summer harvest of luscious tropical fruits, so it makes sense that Pine Island celebrates the local abundance. Since it’s prime mango time, consider taking a 50-mile jaunt north to Pine Island off the Lee County coast on Saturday, July 13, to take part in the annual tropical fruit fair known as MangoMania.

The festival features recipe contests and a competition for the largest mango, plus mango-based games and contests for kids, mango and tropical fruit specialties and beverages, alcoholic drinks, planting seminars, and live music.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church, Bokeelia. Many of the island’s tropical fruit experts will be on hand with products for sale and mango-growing advice.