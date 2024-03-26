5 Ways to Enjoy Rookery Bay in April

Head to the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Environmental Learning Center in Naples for nature-centered fun in April.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for children younger than 3. Rookery Bay Research Reserve also offers guided boat tours or kayak adventures. For more information, visit rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Forest Bathing

Enjoy a sensory and meditative experience in nature on April 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A Certified Forest Bathing Guide will conduct a guided meditation session and offer a series of invitations to use your curiosity and senses to connect with nature and yourself. Registration is $50 and is required.

Watercolors & Wildlife: Painting with Jan

Paint the beauty of coastal Naples and the wildlife of the estuary in watercolor painting classes on April 9 and 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon both days. Local artist Jan Deswik offers step-by-step instructions and creative support, perfect for painters of all skill levels. The April sessions will spotlight “Turtles & Tortoises.” All materials are included. Registration is $85 and is required.

Lunch & Learn Lecture Series: “Research in the Reserve – Mangroves, Mud and Management: Stories of Resilience and Restoration in South Florida”

On April 10, Florida International University M.S. student Marissa Figueroa will present “Don’t Stop Believing: A Restoration Journey from Muck to Mangroves” in Rookery Bay’s auditorium from noon to 1 p.m. A buffet lunch is included and provided by Carrabba’s Italian Grille. Registration is $20 and is required.

Birding with Biologists Workshop

Enjoy this fun and informative class designed for beginners to help sharpen bird identification skills. The April 12 workshop explores how to use birds’ plumage, shapes, behaviors, and habitat to recognize various species. Practice using binoculars and field guides on tours of the paved paths of Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, led by local expert biologists Megan Hatten of Audubon Florida and Collette Lauzau of Rookery Bay Research Reserve. Registration is $30 and is required.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

Designed for novice photographers, this April 20 class covers digital camera essentials. Students will learn how to use shutter, aperture, ISO control, and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. The workshop is led by Sonny Saunders, who has more than 35 years of experience in photography and instruction. Registration is $35 and is required.