6 Naples Originals to Shop

The Gift of Love

Southwest Florida’s favorite chocolatier, Norman Love Confections, offers the 2024 Valentine’s Day Collection featuring 10 new flavors—including tropical rum, bananas Foster, crème Catalan, and more; selections offered in a five-piece signature gift box ($15) or a 10-piece heart-shaped gift box ($31) through February 14. Norman Love Confections, Naples

Gator Made

Found only in Naples, fine furnishing store Summerfields is still going strong after 26 years and continues to offer a curated selection of unique pieces; reptile lovers will appreciate the 24-karat gold-plated alligator necklace ($175) or alligator ring ($110)—both with cubic zirconia eyes. Summerfields, Naples

Super Cool

Founded in the hottest state in the nation, Coldest, a Naples-based company, strives to engineer and build a line of the coolest products, including a stainless steel, triple-insulated bottle ($32) that keeps beverages chilled for 36 hours or more. The Coldest Water, Naples

A Sweet Idea

Find all things bee and honey related at Grand Central Honey, a uniquely Naples boutique featuring the best of local, regional, and global small-batch honeys, as well as a selection of honey-based sauces, skin products, and more; try a jar of 100-percent edible raw honeycomb from the Savannah Bee Company ($29). Grand Central Honey, Naples

Dip Your Chip

Tasting the heirloom tomatoes from a local farm was “pure perfection” for chef and Naples resident David McCone; in 2019, he opened The Farm Stand at Naples Canning Co., where he sells the tasty tomatoes in a jar of salsa ($10) for all to enjoy. The Farm Stand at Naples Canning Co., Bonita Springs

Engagingly Educational

Wildlife enthusiast Susan Sachs Levine is a Naples-based children’s picture book author; her second book, Gilbert’s Migration Vacation ($22), is now available at select local retailers. Susan Levine Books, Naples