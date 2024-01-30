Everglades Seafood Festival returns this weekend.

The Florida Stone Crabbers Association, a nonprofit organization founded to help unite stone crab fishermen and advocate for their best interests, presents the fifty-fourth annual Everglades Seafood Festival from February 2 to 4, outside Everglades City Hall. The festival includes live music—with musical headliner Lonestar, creative works by local artisans, an array of seafood, a variety of beverages, and carnival rides.

Every year, tens of thousands of visitors to Everglades City take part in festivities to benefit the community. The overall mission of the festival remains to sustainably host a family-friendly event, ensuring continued contributions toward community reconstruction and creating enhanced opportunities for the community’s youth and children; there is a $10 minimum donation for adults on Saturday and Sunday.