8 Ways to Enjoy Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

This spring, head to Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary (375 Sanctuary Road West) in Naples for guided tours, Earth Day celebrations, and more.

Guided Boardwalk Tours

Offered every Sunday through March 31, these tours are led by Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary volunteer boardwalk naturalists. Tours begin at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and are approximately 45 minutes to an hour long. Included with paid admission.

Guided Forest Meditation

On April 5, connect with the forest and enjoy the sounds of singing birds, the smell of clean forest air, and the sights of the textured tree trunks, branches, and leaf shapes. Bring a yoga mat, or something dry and cushioned to sit on, and water. Included with paid admission. Please bring cash for a suggested donation to the instructor.

Corkscrew Night Tour

Enjoy evenings in the swamp on this Audubon naturalist guided tour on April 10, 24, and 29, as well as May 23. Guides will bring groups into the swamp when nocturnal animals are out and vocal. Tours are $20-$40.

Early Birding Tour

Experience the sights and sounds of the swamp with one of our naturalists guiding you on our boardwalk to look for birds April 2, 16, and 23, as well as May 21 and 28. Learn about bird identification, bird behaviors, and the importance of the native upland and freshwater wetland plants and habitats at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. Tours are $30.

BYO Backcountry Bicycle Tour

On April 6, the sanctuary’s naturalists will lead an off-road wilderness and eco-friendly adventure on this backcountry bike tour. Tours are $30-$50.

Sunset Stroll at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

As twilight approaches, many creatures are winding down their day, while others are just beginning theirs. Get acquainted with these animals, watch the sunset from the observation tower, then listen to the changes in sounds as the day changes to night during the April 3 and May 29 tours. Tours are $20-$40.

Ancient Forest Tour

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is home to the world’s largest remaining old-growth bald cypress forest, protected from logging since 1954. On April 18 and May 30, join the sanctuary for a three-hour tour along the 2.25-mile boardwalk through the ancient forest, with highlights on history, ecology, storytelling, and ancient cypress trees. Participants must be aged 16 or older. Tours are $30.

Earth Day

On April 22, celebrate Earth Day with scheduled programming or simply stop by to relax in a hammock and listen to the ukulele band throughout the day. Activities included with admission are a storytelling and book signing with author Susan Levine, touch table with skulls and skins, climate change presentation, a chalk mural creation, and film screening. Admission is half-off.

Also on Earth Day, don’t miss this special opportunity to board a swamp buggy. Explore the northern backcountry of Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary while learning about the importance of this 13,000-acre sanctuary for habitat, wildlife, and people. The tour will traverse several habitat types, including some restoration areas, and will provide opportunities to see birds and other wildlife. This tour is $190 for adults.

The Earth Day festivities will conclude with a “Nature’s Bliss: A Journey to Happiness” workshop led by renowned speaker and author of Live Your Happy, Maria Felipe. Enjoy an enchanting event filled with wisdom, connection, and uplifting energy. The workshop is $10.

For more information, visit corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.