Naples Cancer Advisors Hosts First-Ever Million Dollar Shot

Naples Cancer Advisors will host its inaugural Million Dollar Shot fundraising gala at The Club Renaissance in Fort Myers on November 14.

The evening begins with a red carpet arrival, complete with live music and host-led interviews, followed by a welcome reception, curated marketplace of brand activations, and designer showcases of fashion, jewelry, and accessories. A seated dinner under the stars and live auction will warm guests up for the evening’s highlight: The Million Dollar Shot hole-in-one opportunity. Six guests will be selected at random to take one swing to win the $1 million prize.

If a shooter sinks the shot, that guest wins the $1 million prize and receives the coveted gold jacket embroidered with the Million Dollar Shot emblem. If no one sinks the shot, the night still belongs to Naples Cancer Advisors and the local cancer patients and families it serves.

The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and will be emceed by Master of Ceremonies Peter Busch, award-winning anchor for Gulf Coast News. Deirdre Fasano and Ashleigh Russell are the evening’s honorary chairs.

Million Dollar Shot is a fully produced gala experience created by Inspire Giving, which also produces Wine Women & Shoes.

For more information, visit milliondollarshot.org.