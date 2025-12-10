A New Season of Luxury Debuts in Naples

Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort made its premiere this fall. The coastal luxury retreat stands on the former site of Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club. The redeveloped resort features approximately 1,000 feet of white-sand beach and affords scenic views of the Gulf. Naples Beach Club is Four Seasons’ first location in Southwest Florida.

“It is so exciting to have our first Florida property on the Gulf Coast,” says Regional Commercial Director Cory Carlson of Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort. “In Naples, there are so many beautiful hotels, but there’s room for upper-luxury hotel products.”

The property features 220 guest rooms and 57 suites, as well as 153 high-end residences. Staff members report a majority of beachside residences have already sold. Golf-side residences are for sale presently; these are targeted for completion by 2028. The 18-hole golf course—designed by Tom Fazio—will open in 2026. For tennis lovers, six Har-Tru courts will be available at The Racquet Club, which pays homage to the previous Mary C. Watkins Tennis Center.

Amenities plans include the Sanctuary Spa, a 30,000-square-foot facility that houses 13 treatment rooms, a 24/7 fitness center (designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak), and a 75-foot rooftop lap pool. Scheduled to open in 2026, the spa will also feature aromatherapeutic steam rooms, Finnish saunas, vitality pools, and additional state-of-the-art features.

Dining options now open include The Merchant Room, offering a signature culinary experience in collaboration with award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen; HB’s, featuring seafood fare served up with Gulf views; and the Sunset Bar, which returns to its prior location in a reimagined format. Guests, residents, and the greater Naples community can also take advantage of a lively social scene at the forthcoming Market Square (coming in 2026), which will include The Wager, a sports pub with a bowling alley and games lounge.