Four Naples Art Fairs to Put On Your Calendar

When: January 3-4

Where: Cambier Park, Naples

Ring in the new year with inspired art at the Naples New Year’s Art Fair. Presented by the Naples Art Institute, the annual outdoor event features the work of approximately 250 professional artists whose mediums include acrylic and oil paintings, ceramics, digital art, fiber, leather, glass, and wood.

When: January 17-18

Where: Fleischmann Park, Naples

For nearly 30 years, Art Fest Naples has brought fine artists and craftsmen to the lush lawns of Fleischmann Park. It is an excellent opportunity to not only add to your collection, but to chat with the artisans themselves, imbuing each piece with deeper meaning. Even better: each year, a portion of proceeds from the festival are donated to a local Naples charity.

When: February 20-22

Where: Cambier Park, Naples

The Naples National Art Fair is a fine art and crafts show showcasing work in such categories as painting, jewelry, watercolor, ceramics, metal, sculpture, and wood. Another presentation from the Naples Art Institute, the competitive juried fair regularly attracts artists from both Florida and across the United States. Consistently ranked among the country’s top art shows, the weekend-long fair welcomes more than 20,000 visitors annually.

When: March 21-22

Where: Cambier Park, Naples

Laid-back in nature and high-quality in art, this alfresco fair showcases a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums. More than 200 exhibitors and vendors will line Cambier Park, where attendees can explore a variety of creative expressions and connect directly with the artists themselves.