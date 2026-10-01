A Splash of Drama at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

A new actor has emerged on the Naples culinary stage in the form of Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, which specializes in seafood, steaks, and flamboyant cocktails. This expansive newcomer, like The Capital Grille, is an upscale member of the Darden Restaurants group. It occupies a freestanding space on Seagate Drive, where a Bank of America previously stood. In addition to the main dining room, the restaurant offers patio dining and three rooms for private events. It also features The V Lounge, offering a cast of beverages, appetizers, and nightly live music.

Seafood takes center stage. Options include raw oysters, Petrossian Royal osetra caviar, Maine lobster tacos, and yellowtail sashimi. “The standout crowd-pleaser has been our jumbo lump crab cake, which is served with a golden panko crust and finished with a creamy house-made remoulade,” says Bob Bacastow, managing partner of the Naples location. Other favorites include Chilean sea bass and Parmesan sole. Meat-eaters can indulge in a selection of steaks carved by the in-house butcher. And save room for the signature bananas Foster butter cake, which is flambéed tableside.

The Cocktails with Attitude list groups drinks by characteristics labeled Fortitude—Balanced & Spirit Forward; Idealism—Worldly & Modern; Decadence—Romantic & Indulgent; and Virtuous—Sans Spirits, Not Style. As an added touch, drinks come with a shot of theatrics. “We turn mixology into performance art, and our guests are loving the color-changing Hope Diamond and the Smoked Old Fashioned, torched tableside for a memorable presentation,” says Bacastow. Wine choices range widely and include several fine selections by the glass.

So, who is Eddie V? The moniker is a mashup of its founders—Larry Edward Foles and Guy Villavaso—who wanted to create an upscale concept where seafood was the star.