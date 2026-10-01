BiCE Restaurant Group Celebrates Its Centennial

One hundred years after Beatrice “Bice” Ruggeri opened her neighborhood trattoria in Milan, Italy, BiCE Restaurant Group is marking the iconic brand’s centennial with 100 days of celebrations and surprises.

From October 1 through January 8, BiCE Naples (and BiCE Palm Beach) will celebrate the milestone with “100 Days of Grazie,” a salute to the dishes, traditions, and hospitality that have defined the Ruggeri family business since 1926.

Each day throughout the celebration, one guest will be randomly selected from that day’s OpenTable reservations to receive a $100 BiCE gift card. All reservations are placed into OpenTable and are eligible for the random daily drawing.

The restaurant will mark its 100th year with a very special addition created especially for the anniversary. Raffaele Ruggeri, a third-generation member of the Ruggeri family and head of the restaurant group, has developed BiCE’s first private-label pasta sauce, made with hand-selected ingredients sourced from Italy.

Patrons of BiCE are encouraged to share their stories about a special moment or experience they had at the restaurant. Guests can email their stories to info@bicegroup.com which may be shared on BiCE’s website or social channels.