A Taste of Romania at Tableside Restaurant

Daniela’s Restaurant in North Naples was synonymous with well-executed Romanian food until chef/owner Daniela Craciun switched to catering some time ago. Later, Alpine opened its doors in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, offering some Eastern European dishes among the German fare. This closed last year, and now in its place and serving Romanian dishes is Tableside Restaurant.

The eatery is owned and operated by brothers Gabriel and Daniel Ilie. Gabriel, the chef, previously worked seasonally in Naples and summers in spots such as Maine and Lake Tahoe. Daniel, the younger sibling, handles marketing. They opened in May, serving dinner.

“The recipes are my mom’s,” Gabriel says. “I’ve converted them to American standards, but they are very traditional Romanian dishes.” Among the most popular appetizers is mititei, a classic dish featuring small grilled sausages made of pork and beef. “It’s served tableside with garlic sauce over a hot plate with mustard,” the chef says.

A favorite among the entrées is stuffed cabbage served with polenta and sour cream on the side. A double lamb shank cooked slowly until it falls off the bone and served with mashed potatoes gets enthusiastic reviews, too. For seafood lovers, branzino is filleted tableside, and steaks are sliced on butcher blocks. Chef Ilie is also excited about the restaurant’s lineup of Romanian wines and beers.

He hopes to add more dishes that can be prepared at the table. “We want to be tableside for the service as well, not just the food,” he says. “We want to make sure you enjoy your dinner and have everything you need.”