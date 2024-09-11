Florida Cowboys Through Photos

When Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León introduced cattle to what is now Florida in 1521, the American cowboy was born. Often associated with the Wild West, many of the earliest cowboys originated—perhaps surprisingly—in the Southeast. In fact, cowboys (and cowgirls) are still very much alive and well between the sandy beaches of Florida, where a vibrant ranching economy exists.

In early 2020, Michelle Tricca was invited by a fifth-generation Florida cattleman, Clint Raulerson, to visually document marking and branding season at Half Circle L Ranch in Immokalee. Tricca, a Naples resident since 2005, was born in Texas and had worked on photography projects for her family’s equine-based business in the past. She admits she was in her element while working with the cowboys. “I’m drawn to people with a passion for life and their purpose,” she says.

Over eight successive days, Tricca captured the actions and emotions of those working the cattle farm. “My approach was to showcase the ranch as an outsider,” she says. “I wanted to keep the photos candid and real, as if I were a fly on the wall.” Part of the allure of photography, she believes, is seeing a world you are not normally exposed to. She had a hunch the collaboration was going to turn into something special, so she asked the cowboys to sign model releases.

During the pandemic, Tricca spent months in solitude culling her images. She published a selection in a leather-bound coffee-table book, shared many on social media, and chanced upon an opportunity to curate a two-month exhibition in a large, unleased space at Mercato. Through her visual musings, Tricca has inadvertently become a champion of the Florida cowboy, showcasing a lifestyle that defines not just what they do but who they are.

Bryson

For more than five centuries, cattle ranching has been a vital part of Florida’s economy and heritage. Still today, young men like Bryson (at left) embrace the authentic lifestyle.

Sunrise at Half Circle L

The day starts early at the multigenerational family operation in Immokalee. Michelle Tricca (seen in the foreground of the photo at bottom right) spent eight days documenting marking and branding season on the working ranch with her camera.

Lasso

Each day holds its own narrative, with various characters (both cowboys and animals) playing a role on the vast property that Tricca likens to a movie set.

Cattle Boss

With a million beef cattle grazing over five million acres, Florida plays a significant role in the nation’s beef industry.

Ranch Hands

Heartache in a Pearl Snap Shirt

Luke and the Herd

A cowboy’s responsibility extends beyond caring for cattle. They are stewards of the land and dedicate themselves to conserving the environment for future generations.

Lifetime in the Saddle

Coy

Tricca captured this stoic and contemplative pose of cowboy Coy upon dismounting his horse after a roundup.

Boni

Florida Brahman

Wrangler

Tricca recognizes numerous parallels between the life of an artist and that of a cowboy. Their hats, for example, are mainstays; they are to a cowboy what a camera is to a photographer.

Cool Ranch

As the majority of their work takes place outdoors, cowboys are at the mercy of Mother Nature. Some days the sun blazes overhead, while others are overcast and chilly, necessitating a bonfire to warm the bones.