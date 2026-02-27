A Theatrical Evening

PartiesA Theatrical EveningTheatergoers enjoyed meeting with the cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the opening night performance.By Site Staff - February 27, 2026Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Brynn Tomlinson, Rachel Applegate, Scott Tomlinson Jaclyn Canerdy, Agustin Giovagnoli Tollie Boone, Dalton Hamilton Shume Malek, Abi Kol Anna Backer, Bailey Shea, Joseph Harrington Michael Wynn and Kristen Coury, Nancy and Tom Gallagher Bryan Magonigal, Kaylee Olson Matt Hagen, Kelly Collis Brad Horwin, James Taylor Odom, Cassie Austin Steven Calakos, Ryan PeaveyWho: Gulfshore PlayhouseWhat: Opening NightWhere: Moran Mainstage, Gulfshore Playhouse, NaplesPhotography by Szeliga ImageryFacebook CommentsI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
Facebook Comments