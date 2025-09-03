Amber Smoke Cocktail Recipe

As September progresses along Florida’s coast, the days remain warm, with gentle breezes hinting at the approaching fall season. It’s the perfect time to escape to The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where the new BH Prime steak house has debuted the Amber Smoke cocktail. Made with smoked cinnamon mezcal and house-made cinnamon syrup, the Amber Smoke has a warm depth complemented by hints of sweetness from smoked herbs and charred pineapple. A flaming cinnamon stick finishes the drink, releasing enticing aromas and adding a theatrical touch. Pair it with BH Prime’s signature boneless rib eye smoked tableside. It’s a combination that echoes the cozy ambience of a beach bonfire, making it a sophisticated celebration of South Florida’s subtle seasonal transition.

Amber Smoke

Ingredients

2 oz. smoked cinnamon–infused mezcal

3 / 4 oz. cinnamon syrup (recipe at right)

oz. cinnamon syrup (recipe at right) 1 / 2 oz. smoked herbs (thyme and rosemary)

oz. smoked herbs (thyme and rosemary) 1 / 2 oz. charred pineapple puree

oz. charred pineapple puree Cinnamon stick for garnish

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the smoked cinnamon mezcal, cinnamon syrup, smoked herbs, and charred pineapple puree. Stir well until chilled and properly combined. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a flaming cinnamon stick, allowing the aromatic smoke to waft over the drink.

Cinnamon Syrup Ingredients

1:1 ratio sugar and water

1 cinnamon stick

Combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan. Add a cinnamon stick. Bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves. Let cool and strain to remove solids. Set aside.