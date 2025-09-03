Keep It Cool at Gelato & Co.

Anyone who has visited Italy is likely acquainted with the sensuously smooth texture and intense flavors of the gelato served there in the ubiquitous little shops. People who think the frozen concoctions there taste better than those scooped stateside may want to try Gelato & Co.’s version, which is made the Italian way. Enrico Zecchini, chief marketing officer for the Gelato & Co. Group, explains it like this: “Gelato is in our DNA. The father of one of the owners created and designed [our] gelato machine, the most artisanal on the market.”

What he means is, unlike automatic gelato machines, this one “allows the gelato maker to have full control over quality, consistency, and texture of the product. And the ingredients come from Italy.” It’s made in small batches and refreshed every few hours. The store makes gelato virtually around the clock to ensure freshness, something that makes a difference in the flavor, according to Zecchini. There are no artificial additives, either. Besides traditional flavors like pistachio, coconut, hazelnut, milk chocolate, and vanilla, there are a variety of goodies that can be mixed in, such as brownies, cookies, and mint chocolate. If gelato alone isn’t enough, complement it with one of the fresh-baked Italian pastries on offer, such as tiramisu, maritozzo, cannoli, cannoncino, and mousse cake.

Besides the United States, Gelato & Co. locations can be found in Great Britain, Portugal, Panama, and the Caymans. A location in Turks and Caicos launches soon. Sometime this month, the company plans to close the Fifth Avenue South location in Naples for three weeks to refit it with new branding and a new color palette; it will be the first store to undergo the remodel. Also expect a Bonita Springs shop in 2026.