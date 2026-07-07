Ambrosi & Sons to Host Italian Wine Tasting

Ambrosi & Sons will set the scene for an Italian Wine Tasting with Salvatore Gaeta of Consortium Wine & Spirits on July 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Gaeta will guide guests through five wines personally selected by Rudy Ambrosi, featuring selections from Sicily, Piedmont, Puglia, and Veneto. The lineup includes Luna Gaia Agramante Grillo IGT 2024, Vigneti Repatto Piccolo Derthona Colli Tortonesi DOC 2023, Tenuta Chiaromonte Mascherone Primitivo IGT 2022, Le Preare Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG 2021, and Fidora Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG 2016.

The tasting includes bread, cheeses, and antipasti, offering guests the opportunity to explore the unique character of each wine while learning about the regions and producers behind these selections.

Tickets may be purchased online by visiting ambrosiandsons.com.