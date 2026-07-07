Donate School Supplies During the Stuff the Bus Campaign

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County (BGCCC) will launch its annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

Beginning July 20, local businesses, civic organizations, philanthropic groups, and community members are encouraged to donate new backpacks and school supplies by filling one of BGCCC’s Naples Campus buses.

Two new buses now provide transportation from Parkside Elementary, Avalon Elementary, Golden Gate Elementary, and Herbert Cambridge Elementary, while two additional buses expand transportation services in Immokalee through partnerships with organizations including Guadalupe Center, The Immokalee Foundation, RMCA, and other youth-serving agencies. The four buses will connect more than 350 children to BGCCC’s academic support, mentorship, healthy meals, and safe after-school environment.

The community is invited to donate backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, scissors, and other classroom essentials. Donations can be dropped off directly into the new bus at the Naples Campus starting July 20.

For more information, visit BGCCC.com.