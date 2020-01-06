An Insightful One-Night Exhibit Comes to Artis-Naples

St. Matthew’s House will present The Road to Recovery: Searching for Salvation, works by artist Patrick Atkinson, who died from addiction, at Artis—Naples January 14.

St. Matthew’s House will present The Road to Recovery: Searching for Salvation, a one-night exhibit of works by artist Patrick Atkinson, who died from addiction, at Artis—Naples January 14. His father, Rocky Atkinson, shares Patrick’s story in a book of the same name and will greet guests at a reception that evening.

By the time he was 24, Patrick’s paintings had been exhibited in galleries around the country, and in recent years, his work was carried by Pottery Barn, Ballard Designs, Ethan

Allen, and many other top retailers. Corporate clients ranged from the Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco to the Four Seasons Private Residences in Seattle.

Following more than a yearlong stretch of sobriety, the North Carolina native—whose artwork was based on his struggle—died from a heroin overdose in 2012, leaving behind a wife and two children. He was 33.