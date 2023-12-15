An Island Escape at Osteria Capri

Culinary excellence from a seasoned chef couples with a bistro ambience surrounded by serene water views at Osteria Capri, located on the Isles of Capri. In addition to frequent specials, chef/owner AJ Black serves up many Italian favorites, including veal marsala and chicken parmigiana. The lamb osso buco is a popular menu mainstay as well.

“Sometimes we prepare it using the traditional veal, but the lamb osso buco, made with American lamb, is a different twist,” explains Black. Complemented by wild mushrooms, this is served over a yellow-tinged risotto, so colored from the inclusion of saffron.

Also on the menu are several pizzas. Along with traditional margherita, there are many creative options, including the frutti di mari (seafood) pizza, burrata and speck pizza, and scampi pizza. “We have really cool pizzas,” says Black, noting the pizza Siciliana as another inventive selection featuring eggplant, ricotta, tomato, and red pepper.

Osteria Capri is hardly Black’s first restaurant. He opened Amore in Naples in 1997, which he operated for nine years; he also owned and operated a restaurant in Sanibel: Il Tesoro. “Our customers come from just about everywhere—Naples, Marco Island, and Sanibel,” explains Black. “We have a loyal following, and we try to treat our customers how we would like to be treated.”