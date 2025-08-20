Annual Labor Day 5K Run and Walk Returns

Fun Time Early Childhood Academy and Gulf Coast Runners Club will host the Labor Day 5K Run and Walk at Baker Park in Naples September 1

Lace up your running shoes for the annual 5K on September 1.

Fun Time Early Childhood Academy and the Gulf Coast Runners Club will host the fun and family-friendly annual Labor Day 5K Run and Walk at Baker Park in Naples on September 1.

The community event supports Fun Time Early Childhood Academy. A portion of the registration proceeds will directly benefit the school’s mission to provide affordable, high-quality early learning to underserved children from working families.

The Labor Day 5K Run and Walk is a timed race open to participants of all ages and abilities, followed by a free 1K Kids Fun Run suitable for children ages 10 and younger.

The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $35 and includes a tee shirt, finisher’s medal, and post-race refreshments and snacks.

For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com.

