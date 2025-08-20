Annual Labor Day 5K Run and Walk Returns

Fun Time Early Childhood Academy and the Gulf Coast Runners Club will host the fun and family-friendly annual Labor Day 5K Run and Walk at Baker Park in Naples on September 1.

The community event supports Fun Time Early Childhood Academy. A portion of the registration proceeds will directly benefit the school’s mission to provide affordable, high-quality early learning to underserved children from working families.

The Labor Day 5K Run and Walk is a timed race open to participants of all ages and abilities, followed by a free 1K Kids Fun Run suitable for children ages 10 and younger.

The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $35 and includes a tee shirt, finisher’s medal, and post-race refreshments and snacks.

For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com.