Mark Your Calendars for the Sixth Annual Live Fest

The sixth edition of Live Fest, presented by First Horizon Bank, will return to Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, on December 13.

Grammy Award-winner and multi-Platinum country artist Darius Rucker will headline the festival, returning to Naples for the first time since performing at the inaugural festival in 2019. Southwest Florida phenoms Rock Republic will open the show with American Idol contestant and Southwest Florida local Casey Bishop. Russell Dickerson and O.A.R.will complete the line up.

Live Fest will offer general admission tickets, prime stage-front seating in the Ave Maria Live Pit, and shared and private VIP hospitality experiences, including the Cutwater Live Fest Club and Allegro Landscaping Stage Side Lounge.

The concert staging area will include a Michelob Ultra Beer Garden, concession options, fan activations, and limited-edition merchandise.

Tickets are now available at livefest.com.