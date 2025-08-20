Mark Your Calendars for the Sixth Annual Live Fest

Grammy Award-winning and multi-Platinum country artist Darius Rucker will headline Live Fest at Tiburón Golf Club on December 13

By
-
Photo courtesy of Live Fest
Photo courtesy of Live Fest

The sixth edition of Live Fest, presented by First Horizon Bank, will return to Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, on December 13.

Grammy Award-winner and multi-Platinum country artist Darius Rucker will headline the festival, returning to Naples for the first time since performing at the inaugural festival in 2019. Southwest Florida phenoms Rock Republic will open the show with American Idol contestant and Southwest Florida local Casey Bishop. Russell Dickerson and O.A.R.will complete the line up.

Darius Rucker will headline Live Fest on December 13. Photo by Jim Wright, courtesy of Live Fest
Darius Rucker will headline Live Fest on December 13. Photo by Jim Wright, courtesy of Live Fest

Live Fest will offer general admission tickets, prime stage-front seating in the Ave Maria Live Pit, and shared and private VIP hospitality experiences, including the Cutwater Live Fest Club and Allegro Landscaping Stage Side Lounge.

The concert staging area will include a Michelob Ultra Beer Garden, concession options, fan activations, and limited-edition merchandise.

Tickets are now available at livefest.com.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR