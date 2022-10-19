Apple Blossom Fizz Cocktail Recipe

Fresh, crisp apples are synonymous with fall weather. Although we are not known for our apple orchards in Florida, we can certainly enjoy their bountiful fruits. Celebrate the slightly cooler temperatures and the season of harvest with my recipe for the Apple Blossom Fizz. In this fresh take on a whiskey fizz, apple juice, a squeeze of lemon, and a delicate jasmine syrup add zing. Topped with kombucha, this sparkling drink will brighten up any October occasion.

Apple Blossom Fizz

Ingredients

1 green apple, juiced, or 1/ 2 cup of fresh-pressed apple juice

1/ 4 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/ 4 oz. jasmine syrup

2 oz. whiskey (or try with rum or cognac)

Splash of kombucha, preferably flavored with ginger or apple

In an ice-filled shaker, combine all the ingredients, except for the kombucha, and shake. Transfer to a glass with fresh ice. Top with kombucha.

Jasmine Syrup Ingredients

1/ 4 cup culinary-grade dried jasmine buds

1 cup honey or organic agave

1 cup water

Combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer and stir until the honey fully dissolves. Remove from heat and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain into a clean jar, cover, and keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.