Eating for a Good Night’s Rest

What is Melatonin?

Melatonin is a hormone that the brain’s pineal gland produces in response to darkness. Maybe you’ve heard of the importance of seeing the sun first thing in the morning and avoiding screens in the bedroom to help set your circadian rhythm (the internal clock that controls the sleep-wake cycle). When we have trouble sleeping, we often chalk it up to too much stress, too many intrusive thoughts, too much blue light, or an overall feeling of restlessness. When that sleep-wake cycle feels off and sleep is hard to come by, many of us are quick to turn to sleeping pills or synthetic melatonin.

However, what most people are unaware of is that your gut produces 400 times more melatonin than your brain does. How does this work? The gut microbiome (a collection of trillions of gut bacteria) converts nutrients from your food into serotonin, which is the mood-stabilizing hormone that can be thought of as the building blocks for melatonin, the sleep hormone. The body does this beautifully, if the gut microbiome is balanced and we are getting adequate nutrition and vitamins—primarily an amino acid called tryptophan and vitamins such as magnesium, vitamin D, zinc, and omega-3s. In fact, magnesium deficiency has been linked with low melatonin production.

There are numerous ways you can improve your sleep through your diet. For example, cherries, especially tart cherries or Montmorency cherries, have been shown to increase melatonin levels; consuming just 6 ounces of cherry juice can increase the body’s ability to use tryptophan. Plants and herbs—including chamomile, valerian, and lavender—can also help relax the nervous system. Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to your pillowcase, dilute it and apply it to your forehead, or add culinary lavender to your tea. Read on for more tips for better sleep.

Top Sleep Foods

Magnesium-Rich Foods

Spinach

Pumpkin seeds

Avocado

Quinoa

Vitamin D–Rich Foods

Salmon

Mushrooms

Eggs

Also, sunshine!

Tryptophan-Rich Foods

Salmon

Eggs

Nuts and seeds

Omega-3-Rich Foods

Salmon

Avocado

Nuts and seeds

Olive oil

4 Other Ways to Improve Sleep

Exercise, yoga, and meditation. Just 10 minutes a day can lower stress hormones and promote calmness.

Just 10 minutes a day can lower stress hormones and promote calmness. Avoid caffeine after 12 p.m.

Use the bedroom for sleep, sex, and calming activities. Try eliminating the television and read instead (not off a screen).

Try eliminating the television and read instead (not off a screen). Wait two to three hours after eating before going to sleep. Lying down while trying to digest a meal can cause discomfort and disrupt sleep.

Spinach and Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

10-oz. salmon fillet, skin on

1 / 8 tsp. sea salt

/ 1 tbsp. olive oil

1 cup cooked quinoa

2 cups fresh spinach

2 tbsp. raw pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp. pomegranate seeds

1 / 2 avocado, thinly sliced

Avocado Vinaigrette Ingredients

1 avocado

The juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. raw honey

1 cup fresh basil, packed

1 small shallot

1 garlic clove

1 / 4 tsp. salt

/ 1 / 4 tsp. ground black pepper

/ 1 / 4 cup olive oil

/ Water to thin ( 1 / 4 – 1 / 2 cup)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Pat the salmon fillet dry and salt generously. Add olive oil to a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the fillet for 6 minutes. Flip and transfer to the oven for 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate, carefully remove skin, and set aside.

To make the avocado vinaigrette, add all ingredients, except olive oil and water, in a high-speed blender. Pulse to combine. While blender runs on low, add olive oil gradually, then add water gradually to thin.

Toss together the quinoa and spinach. Arrange on a platter and drizzle with vinaigrette. Garnish with pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, and sliced avocado. Using a fork, roughly chop salmon into cubes and add to salad.

Sleepy Time Cherry Tea

Ingredients

4 oz. hot water

Chamomile tea bag

6 oz. tart cherry juice

Brew tea as directed. Add cherry juice and enjoy before bedtime.