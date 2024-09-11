Art Lovers Evening Out Returns Tomorrow

Local art lovers are invited to celebrate the final days of summer during the Naples Art District’s to Art Lovers Evening Out September 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the studios and galleries of Shirley & Yahl Streets.
Artisans and musicians will lend their talents to the evening. Guests will also be invited to participate in a collaborative mural painting project, with opportunities to win local art and engage with the artists along the way. Throughout the evening, drop in for demonstrations of pottery, painting, drawing, and more.
The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit naplesartdistrict.com.
