Evoking Elegance at the Victoria 1883

New Smyrna Beach maintains a mellow ambience that harks back 40 years, unlike many beach towns along South Florida’s bustling coastline. The small city seems to fly under the tourism radar, though it is a hot spot for surfers. If quietude (read: no crowds) sounds inviting, then this city with a population of 32,000 is an ideal destination.

The Victoria 1883 is a welcoming place to drop your bags and begin your journey. The oldest local residence, the former waterfront estate is located along North Riverside Drive in an invitingly walkable, oak-canopied neighborhood overlooking the Indian River. Though it’s authentically Victorian opulence on the outside, the husband-and-wife team of architect Peter and Fabiola Spooner completely reimagined the interior of the seven-suite bed and breakfast with a modern design. It opened in 2022 following a 17-month renovation.

Fabiola, who is happy to detail the property’s history, is the event planner who oversees weddings and community gatherings on the spacious lawn beneath the property’s centuries-old oaks.

Guests can arrange to have an intimate, private meal in the hidden “speakeasy,” which is artfully concealed inside the former carriage house. The chef also serves a healthful, complimentary breakfast to your table on the porch or in the dining room before you strike out to explore the area’s rich natural resources.

Two must-see destinations are the 184-acre Smyrna Dunes Park along the shores of the Ponce de Leon Inlet and the Canaveral National Seashore. The dunes park features a 2-mile elevated boardwalk with scenic overlooks that takes visitors through the massive dune systems covered with dense vegetation and down to the quizzically crowd-free shoreline. In addition to impressive dune systems, the national seashore has several points of interest, including the historic Eldora State House, an 18-foot Timucuan mound, marshes, oak hammocks, and beaches. The time of year dictates whether you will see the migratory birds—thousands—that use the barrier island as a stopover or sea turtles coming ashore to lay their eggs.

While exploring these natural amenities on foot, bicycle, by car, or in a kayak, you may find yourself wondering: where is everyone? Both locations were peacefully, sparsely populated on a 76-degree April day.

After working up an appetite, grab a bite downtown or head to the patio garden at Third Wave Café & Wine Bar on Flagler Avenue in the heart of a quaint residential neighborhood, which caught the attention of celebrity chef Guy Fieri.