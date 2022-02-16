“Artful Arrangements” at Naples Art District

The Naples Art District has planned a special exhibit to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary. “Artful Arrangements: Original Art Reimagined in Floral Creations,” February 22-24, is an inaugural event fashioned after the Boston Museum of Fine Art’s annual Art in Bloom. Thirty-two floral designers, including 10 members of the Naples Chapter of Ikebana International, have been paired with artists to interpret artwork from all media into arrangements.