The Naples Art District has planned a special exhibit to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary. “Artful Arrangements: Original Art Reimagined in Floral Creations,” February 22-24, is an inaugural event fashioned after the Boston Museum of Fine Art’s annual Art in Bloom. Thirty-two floral designers, including 10 members of the Naples Chapter of Ikebana International, have been paired with artists to interpret artwork from all media into arrangements.
“Artful Arrangements” at Naples Art District
