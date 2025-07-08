“Artists in Bloom” Debuts at Naples Botanical Garden

“Artists in Bloom” is an exhibition organized by Naples Botanical Garden in partnership with United Arts Collier. From July 19 through October 26 in Kapnick Hall, artists share works celebrating the unique compositions found in the garden’s various landscapes. Britt Patterson-Weber, vice president of education and interpretation at the garden, says “We asked artists to draw inspiration from the garden’s living canvas. Their interpretation of our flora and landscapes is diverse in media and style. We are excited to showcase some of our community’s talented local artists.”