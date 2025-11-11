At Home with Greg and Kim Shand

When Greg Shand became a full-time Florida resident after selling the tech company he and wife Kim owned and operated in New Jersey, he admits he was terrified he would be bored. That was eight years ago, and he has not yet experienced a moment of ennui. He also had to eat the words he uttered when he visited his parents at their home in Venice years before: “I will never retire in Florida.”

It was a guys’ golf trip to Naples in the early 2000s that changed his mind. He called Kim and suggested they invest in property in Southwest Florida. They consulted a realtor and a few months later came down to view five properties; within 24 hours they purchased four. In 2012, they bought a new home in the Marsala neighborhood of Tiburón. Attracted to the large lot on the golf course and a separate third garage bay (Kim’s request for Greg’s race car), they bought the home from the developer.

Through years of ownership, the couple have transformed the Mediterranean-style home into a transitional space. “We have completely gutted this place,” says Greg. In the process, they made a commitment to using repurposed and local materials as much as possible, pointing out the wide-plank wood floors and the raw-edge countertops in the guest bathroom as examples.

Although the overall aesthetic has changed, perhaps the lanai space showcases the biggest transformation. The Shands commissioned Scott Windham of Windham Studios to combine two outdoor spaces into one expansive area. When Windham presented his plan, Kim and Greg took a quick peek before he even sat down. They loved it. The space now boasts a large rectangular swimming pool and a below-ground hot tub and lounge pool. There’s also an outdoor kitchen, a dining space, and a sunken firepit surrounded by seating.

Married for 30 years, Greg and Kim have filled their home with art from their world travels—pieces they carefully carried or shipped back to the United States. “We love to travel and experience people; we are participants, not observers,” says Kim. “We like to get into the culture and connect with the people.”

A long time ago Greg and Kim decided that any art they purchase “must speak to both [their] souls.” The house therefore contains an eclectic collection of art and artifacts, books, small statues, and a few cheeky pieces like the bold red-glass lips and cherries placed on kitchen shelves. The woven Bolivian mahogany and glass doors at the home’s entrance are a replica of those they saw and loved in a New York City hotel. The lanai hosts a wooden furniture set purchased in Chiang Mai, Thailand, into which the Rama and Sita Hindu love story is carved; a collection of custom, handmade parasols, crafted for the Shands in Bali, adds an exotic touch.

Whether in New Jersey or Naples, Kim and Greg have always asked what they can do to give back to their community. They continue their efforts when abroad. Currently, they are involved with building a school in India—a country they visit every January. They have taken a recent interest in supporting local workforce-housing initiatives. While their charity focus has predominantly been women and children, it now also includes performing arts. Kim serves on the board of directors for Gulfshore Opera presently.

One of Greg’s favorite charities is Kids Racing for Life, which provides terminally ill children opportunities to experience the thrill of riding in a race car. It stemmed from a hobby he picked up in retirement. After years of driving minivans and utilitarian vehicles, Greg desired a real car. He spoke his wish into the universe, he says, and was eventually able to purchase a red Porsche Cayman S. When a friend jokingly asked if he was going to learn how to drive it, he began lessons with the Motorsport Safety Foundation. He has since achieved his High Performance Driver Education (Level 3) certification and is a teaching instructor. (Greg points out there are fewer than 100 people with this qualification in the world and only three in Florida.)

Kim, who began practicing yoga as a young teen, is a regular practitioner today. In a small home studio, she teaches yoga—in private sessions—to those dealing with cancer. For the past 30 years, she has studied with a Sanskrit philosopher, whom she visits once a year and whose philosophies she incorporates in her teaching. Kim is also a model and serves as the face for the couture line of Turk & Turk, a fashion house based in Southwest Florida, founded by Rasit and Ilkay Turk.

Greg and Kim are proud of the wrinkles they’ve earned through their journey in life together. Their gratitude is infectious. Upon entry and exit, visitors to their home are invited to turn a small prayer wheel, a relic of their travels, mounted to the right of their front door. Filled with mantras, this wheel—when spun—is thought to send good-luck prayers heavenward, invoking blessings—something we all need from time to time.