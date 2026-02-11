At Home with John and Shiela Priore

“It’s true,” says John Priore, with a smile on his face. “If you build it, they will come.”

John and his wife, Shiela, had a vision to find a beautiful home that blended formal architecture with comfortable, easy-to-live-in finishes, while being large enough to accommodate family visits (including three daughters, one son, their partners, and two grandchildren). Several years before John’s official retirement date (April 1, 2025), the couple, who raised their family in Alpharetta, Georgia, began looking for such a home to reside in from October through May. They limited their search to Florida, from Jupiter south to Palm Beach on the east coast and from Sarasota south to Naples on the west coast. In the end, the deciding factor was family; John’s parents owned a home in Naples.

In the summer and early fall months, the couple reside on Martha’s Vineyard. In Southwest Florida, they searched for a neighborhood with amenities that reflected the life they were pursuing, one that was social and active (think: tennis, pickleball, and golf). Also important was being surrounded by like-minded people. It was 2021, and although house shopping during pandemic times was difficult, they toured about 30 homes in various golf communities. “We did our due diligence,” remarks Shiela. And yet they could not find the perfect place.

Then, they toured the Quail West Golf and Country Club neighborhood. Though rare, they found an empty lot, owned by London Bay Homes, in the single-family community; it overlooked the eighth hole. The couple decided to work with the home builder to realize their ideal retirement residence—a 9,815-square-foot brick-and-block home with five bedrooms, a gym, a bar, and numerous entertaining spaces, such as a billiards room upstairs and a stunning pool area outside.

John and Shiela chose to live locally while their house was being built so they could closely collaborate on the project. Used to the darker, more traditional interiors in their previous home, the couple consulted with Melissa Allen, senior designer at Romanza Interior Design, who helped guide them to a clean, transitional aesthetic. Rather than straight lines, curves and circles appear intentionally, conveyed in details on balcony railings, fabrics, accessories, hardware, art, and exterior louvres. Even the serpentine sofas in the formal living area echo this motif.

In a large home with high ceilings, finding suitably sized furniture to fill the rooms is not always easy. Allen delivered with oversize yet sturdy chairs and sectionals, multiple stools (around the islands and the bar), a grand player piano, and additional appropriately scaled furniture pieces. The couple purposely chose to veer away from any Mediterranean influences. They opted for mullioned windows and doors, adding a classic architectural element. One of John’s favorite spaces is the custom bar, fashioned of dark wood and made to look like it was dropped into the scene.

While the essential elements of the home are neutral, colorful accents make an appearance—as seen in the large red, blue, and gold painting in the main hallway (a favorite of Shiela’s). The primary bedroom dazzles with a garden motif that includes hues of green, as well as gold accents. In the kitchen, a slate-blue Viking oven and warming drawers contrast light-wood cabinetry.

The couple joined the Quail West club as soon as they bought the lot. They wanted to start enjoying country club life and making new friends. They were forewarned that if they were bored in this neighborhood, it would be their own faults. They agree. “There is so much to do every day; you have to learn to say ‘no,’” says John.

One thing they always make time for is hosting friends and family—easily done in the grand and welcoming home they built, where an intentional warmth freely flows through the many relaxing and comfortable rooms.