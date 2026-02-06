Hip To Be Square: 2026 Subaru Outback Premium

If you thought an Outback is where you go for Bloomin’ Onions and shrimp on the barbie, think again.

Outback is Subaru‘s third best-selling model which, for 2026, has just had the kind of makeover Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines could only dream about.

In place of the last-gen’s low-roof, station-wagon-style body, this all-new version has gone full SUV, boasting blunt, square-edged lines that look a little like the box it came in.

Styling is obviously in the eye of the beholder. But I miss the sleeker lines of the last Outback. To me, this new version looks too much like the less-expensive Forester.

Of course, boxy styling means more practicality, with a useful boost in interior space. And talking of interior, this re-design has given the new Outback’s cabin a much fresher look, with a step-up in quality of materials and infotainment tech.

Shape-wise, you’re looking at a taller, more upright front end with, to me, an ugly, black plastic grille and lower bumper. No design prizes either for the mish-mash of equally-ugly, black plastic wheel arches and lower door guards.

It all looks to me like some Chinese stick-on body kit you order off Temu for $39.99.

But I guess if you want buyers to think of your new Outback as a rugged, go-anywhere, climb-every-mountain 4×4, you slather it with as much dent-resisting black plastic as you can.

Six new flavors of Outback are on offer for 2026, kicking off with the base Premium from $36,455 that I’ve just spent a week piloting.

Step up to the Limited ($43,165), Limited XT ($45,815), the Touring ($46,845), or flagship Limited XT at $49,445. For true off-road fans, there’s a jacked-up Wilderness version starting at $46,445.

In general, Outback prices have jumped by up to $5,000 compared to 2025, which is likely down to a mix of Subaru’s decision to move production from Indiana to Japan and those wonderful tariffs.

Under the curvy hood, you’ll find the same 2.5-liter “boxer” four-cylinder and CVT automatic as before. For our base Premium version, it summons-up a so-so 180-hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

A big reason for opting for the XT or Wilderness versions is that they come with turbocharged version of the 2.5 that’s good for a more-like-it 260 horseys and 277 torques.

For me, one of the biggest disappointments with this new Outback is the lack of a hybrid option. The truly lovely Forester Hybrid I drove last year felt quick off the mark, super-refined and could average 35 to the gallon around town–compared to 25 mpg for the Outback.

Out on the road, our Outback Premium tester felt underwhelming at best. Zero to 60 in 8.8 seconds reflects the sluggish performance, while foot-to-the-floor results in the standard CVT continuously-variable transmission sounding like an Evinrude outboard on wide-open throttle.

No prizes either for the rather numb, lifeless steering which now features a supposedly more-precise, dual-pinion steering rack from Subaru’s zippy WRX sports sedan.

But this new Outback isn’t a sports SUV. The appeal here is loading it up with kayaks on the roof, camping gear in the back, and heading off along a gravel forest road to a remote trailhead.

Here the car’s famous symmetrical all-wheel drive set-up, grippy 18-inch all-season tires and 8.7 inches of ground clearance will keep it going along those roads less traveled.

And inside, there’s space for a mountain of gear, courtesy of that square-box style which increases headroom by a couple of inches and adds two additional cubic feet of storage – now an impressive 80.5 cubic feet.

People space is also generous with plenty of headroom and kneeroom in the back, along with a reclining rear seatback. Nice, supportive front seats too, trimmed in Subaru’s smart, wipe-clean StarTex pleather.

Stick to the base Premium model and this 2026 Outback is a bloomin’ good value at around $36,500, though the more powerful and better-equipped Limited XT at around $10,000 more would be hard to resist.

Either one would be perfect for a trip to your local Outback.