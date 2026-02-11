Talk of the Table with Designer Vern Yip

Renowned interior designer Vern Yip has this year’s Naples Tables event marked on his calendar for an important reason: he’s the guest speaker. Yip, based out of Atlanta, Georgia, has a long list of accolades. He is a New York Times best-selling author, TV host, UNICEF ambassador, and an accomplished architect. Naples Tables Public Relations Chair and League Club member Christina Inslee explains his individuality sets him apart. “Yip blends luxury, function, and a personal story into all of his designs,” Inslee says. “He has a warm, engaging style.”

Yip encourages people to feel unpressured when it comes to following trends. He says, “Everybody gets inspired by different things. Your home should reflect who you are individually.” Yip notes he draws inspiration for his designs from a curiosity of the world. The designer encourages people to create a budget when it comes to design projects. “People oftentimes think a limitless budget is a luxury,” he says. “My experience has shown the best designs come with having to work with some restrictions, including a budget.”

Yip is excited to talk about tablescapes, the world of design, and other important topics at Naples Tables 2026, which will attract more than 600 people. This year’s theme is “Beautiful Purpose,” and visionary designers will put their talents to the test, decorating beautiful tablescapes for guests to enjoy. “[The League Club] started the concept to help answer needs of many organizations in the community,” Inslee notes. The League Club, which has allocated more than $8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across Lee and Collier counties since its founding in 1986, will host the annual fundraiser at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón over a two-day period—starting with an evening cocktail party Wednesday, February 25, followed by a luncheon Thursday, February 26.