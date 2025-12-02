At Home with Kiran Gill and Khary Robinson

Meet Team K. Mom, Kiran Gill, born and raised in Chicago, is a plastic surgeon, who founded Naples Aesthetic Institute. Dad, Khary Robinson, grew up in Jamaica. He attended boarding school in Connecticut to play soccer. “I was good at it—it brought me to the U.S.,” he says. Today, as the founder of Norbrook Equity Partners, he is an entrepreneur. Together for 28 years and married for 15, the Robinson/Gill lineup now includes Kayden (14), Kaleb (12), Kareena (10), Kip (a 5-year-old goldendoodle), and the newest member of the family, Kobe (a cat).

Gill and Robinson met during their freshman year at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Both 18 at the time, Gill, a volleyball player, and Robinson, a soccer player, lived in the same dorm. Robinson was studying finance and Gill psychology. While they still jokingly argue about who hit on whom first, they dated, became a couple, and eventually married. In her senior year, Gill decided to commit to pre-medicine. Robinson went on to graduate school at The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania; Gill went to medical school in Chicago and studied plastic surgery in Florida. While dedicated to their educations and building their careers, both estimate they did not spend more than two full weeks in a row together until COVID.

Robinson, through his company, owns and manages multiple businesses situated in Central America and the Caribbean, including fast-food restaurants, gyms, an ice company, rental car agencies, and recently acquired Pilates studios. He travels frequently for business. When Gill finished her residency in 2014, the couple—who had two children at the time—knew they wanted to live somewhere in South Florida. They explored Naples and appreciated its Midwestern vibe. “It is relaxed, humble, and laid back,” shares Robinson. After working for another doctor for a couple of years, Gill opened her own local practice in 2018.

Last year, Gill and Robinson bought a nearly 7,000-square-foot home in the centrally located neighborhood of Tiburón. “It is close to everything,” says Gill, who points out they sought a gated community. Gill reached out to her trusted interior designer, Melissa Dial, president of Interior Beauty Designs, to remodel the kitchen and bar area, as well as make cosmetic changes elsewhere, such as adding chandeliers, dramatic black paint in Robinson’s high-ceiling home office, and a moody palm tree wallpaper within the large dining room.

These days, life revolves around work, school, and soccer. The couple exposed their children to a variety of sports early on, but explains Robinson, it was watching an epic FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France (in December 2022) that cemented soccer as the chosen sport. The family’s myriad soccer practices and games—including those of Robinson, who plays in an over-40 league—Gill’s work schedule, and Robinson’s frequent trips are meticulously tracked by nanny Sarah and Skylight, a digital organizing software for families. This helps Team K stay on course and well-connected.

During the off-season, this multicultural family of Indian and Jamaican heritage chooses experiential travel. This past summer they visited Hawaii, London, and Jamaica. The children are well-acquainted with both sets of grandparents and regularly visit with each.

To fuel their activity, food figures prominently. Gill shares that the most used spaces in their home are the kitchen and great room. She loves to cook when time allows and fondly remembers growing up with a grandmother who lived with the family and was always cooking. At present Gill is perfecting her homemade pizza, a perfect meal for hungry soccer players. Robinson reports the food at home is simple and utilitarian. It is when traveling, he notes, that “sophisticated and curious palates make an appearance.”

Whether watching from the sidelines or immersed in play on the field, this Neapolitan family is giving it their best shot and winning at the exciting game of life.