Beauty in Glass at Method & Concept

The glassblowing techniques of ariel and graal—involving layering colored and clear glass to create intricate designs—were developed in Sweden in 1916. Glass pioneer Peter Hermansson carries on the tradition and will unveil a new series of rare and exquisite glass vessels in an exhibition entitled “Alter Ego” at Method & Concept. With his stunning visual narrative, Hermansson pierces the perspective of what glass art can be. The artist attended the gallery for his U.S. debut the evening of January 9. The exhibition is open to the public, free of charge, and continues through February 27.