Fashion on Fifth at NFW Collective

Roberta Beranek, a self-described lifestyle entrepreneur, has a passion for fashion. Last fall, she opened NFW Collective, a boutique showroom and event space located at 375 Fifth Avenue South in Naples. The NFW Collective hosts revolving retail pop-up shops from both local and international designers and brands and is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday.

Beranek also acquired rights to Naples Fashion Week, a weeklong community-wide celebration of style, creativity, and innovation in the fashion industry that previously held events in 2022 and 2023. Through exhibitions and workshops, Beranek intends to breathe new life into the event—scheduled for early spring—connecting designers, models, photographers, and other creative professionals. Her goal, she says, is “to foster a fashion ecosystem that will bring together members of the community, retailers, business owners, and restaurants.”

She cites Naples as a fashion-forward and artistic community but believes there is still room for growth. Presently, Beranek is collaborating with the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District to organize a Fashion on Fifth runway show, an outdoor event on the avenue where designers will present their latest collections during Naples Fashion Week.