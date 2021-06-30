Ben Allen Rocks Fourth Weekend

The homegrown Ben Allen Band is performing at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex (3940 City Gate Blvd. N.) on Saturday, July 3; gates open at 6 p.m. and the live music begins at 8 p.m. Allen, a singer and rhythm guitarist, skyrocketed to national fame as a leading contestant on NBC’s The Voice last year. Allen sang at a Naples bowling alley and assembled his local band about seven years ago. It has since become one of the biggest bands in Southwest Florida. Tickets start at $10 for general admission, with reserved and pit seating options. A variety of food trucks and adult beverages will be onsite. General admission ticket holders are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Bags and outside food and beverages are not permitted.