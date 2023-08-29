Birds of a Feather at East West Fine Art

Artists Oleg Kalaytanov, Lynn Muchnick, Tatiana Rezvaya, and Una Noa will showcase their avian creations from September 2-16

A Fine Frenzy by Oleg Kalaytanov. Photo courtesy of East West Fine Art
Artists have long been inspired by birds and their magical ways. Of course, their most distinguishing characteristic is that they can fly. However, if they could talk or write, they might regale us with tales of their travels and adventures. 

Herons by Una Noa. Photo courtesy of East West Fine Art
Perhaps the best interpretation of the beauty of birds—large and small, common and rare—is found within art, whether paintings, prints, or photography. In an exhibition fittingly titled “If Birds Could Talk,” four artists—Oleg Kalaytanov, Lynn Muchnick, Tatiana Rezvaya, and Una Noa—showcase their avian creations at East West Fine Art in Mercato from September 2-16. 

Yellow Red Stockings by Lynn Muchnick. Photo courtesy of East West Fine Art
Leeza Arkhangelskaya, co-owner of East West Fine Art, reports that a second location of the gallery opened this summer on Fifth Avenue South, proudly stating: “We started our business there in the year 2000, and we return there again.” 

