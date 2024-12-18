Block Bash Returns in January

The Naples Design District will host its second monthly Block Bash, an event that spotlights the district’s businesses through exclusive promotions, events, and immersive experiences, January 8.

During Block Bash, the Naples Design District is divided into five “blocks,” allowing visitors to discover every corner of the vibrant neighborhood. The businesses participating in January include:

High Tide Studio will host live painting demonstrations by gallery artists from 4 to 7 p.m.

Guess-Fisher Gallery will unveil a new show titled “Gulf Breeze.” Several of the artists will be on-site, and refreshments will be served.

Amy Art will serve hors d’oeuvres and refreshments during the unveiling of “Color Play.”

Summerfields will offer a promotion of a free hummingbird bouquet with the purchase of a bud vase from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tour the new bakery at Grappino and savor small bites and sips.

For more information on the Block Bash series and to stay updated on future events, visit naplesdesigndistrict.com.