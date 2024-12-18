Q&A with Chef Alex Trim

Alex Trim was born to cook. His mother was trained in classical French cuisine and made dinner every night in their home north of London—and he joined her as soon as he could. The family moved to Asheville, North Carolina, when Trim was 14. After high school, he tried a semester of college, but it wasn’t for him. What followed was years working under chefs on Florida’s east coast, then in Chicago, where he climbed his way up at restaurants like three-Michelin-starred Alinea. Next came 18 months as a private chef for a pair of Miami businessmen and their families. Today, he’s a full-time social media chef, spending about 60 hours a week in his Naples kitchen making cooking videos. You can see him on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. NI caught up with Trim to talk about his story and videos.

NI: How did you become an online chef?

Trim: I saw an article online about social media creators, what they do, and what they make. It blew me away how well these [people] were doing. I figured if I could learn to edit videos, I already had the culinary skills. I dove in headfirst. I’ve been doing it since February 2023, and it’s really taken off.

What’s your goal?

I want to demystify restaurant cooking. I do recipes that are easy to follow. A home cook with some skills can replicate them. But there are recipes that no one is going to replicate, like taking seven hours to make potato pavé. I want people to see that, so when they go to a restaurant, they understand everything that goes into the small details. These make the difference.

What makes your videos unique?

Most chefs do content in big, monolithic kitchens. You see me cooking at home in a copper pan. I use truffles and caviar; it’s all available to the home cook. I’m showing people you can use them in a home kitchen. I show every step.