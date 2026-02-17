Celebrate Community at Pouring for a Purpose

Savor an evening defined by connection, generosity, and shared commitment to the community at Pouring for a Purpose, hosted by Linda Dubroof-McGinnis on behalf of Boys & Girls Club of Collier County. This women’s social and networking event will take place on March 5 at The Club at Mediterra in Naples.

Pouring for a Purpose unites women from across Southwest Florida who believe in supporting local youth and strengthening the community through collective action.

Proceeds from the event directly support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collier County’s programs, facilities, and scholarships that serve 4,000 children and teens each year.

For more information about attending, visit bgccc.com/wine.