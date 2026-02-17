Dine at the Transformed Naples Beach Club

Just in time for the winter months, Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort has revived the beloved property founded by the Watkins family, who opened the classic Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Resort in the 1940s. In 2021, the Watkins family sold the resort, which over the years hosted high-society types and golf greats, such as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, to The Athens Group. In collaboration with merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners, The Athens Group brought in the Four Seasons company to operate the property.

While the project remains in the works, the two main restaurants and Gulf-front bar are welcoming a steady stream of eager food lovers. First up, The Merchant Room is a New American brasserie conceived of and overseen by chef/partner Gavin Kaysen, winner of two James Beard awards. The menu melds coastal and Midwestern flavors with French techniques. Signature items include dry-aged steaks and house-made pastas.

HB’s, named for Watkins family patriarch Henry B. Watkins Sr., has long been a local favorite. It has reopened in its rightful place on the beach, offering a spectacular view of the water and prime seats for sunset viewing. The menu focuses on seafood.

It took no time for people to find the reincarnated Sunset Bar overlooking the beach. Besides tropical libations, it offers Latin-inspired bites like ceviche and coastal tacos.

Another planned food and beverage option is The Wager, a sports gastropub with coastal style offering grilled fare and shareable plates. Finally, Naples Trading Company offers fresh coffee, house-made pastries, grab-and-go goodies, and picnic necessities.