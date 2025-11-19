Set Out on an Early Birding Tour

Experience the peaceful sights and sounds at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary during a naturalist guided Early Birding Tour November 25. As the sanctuary is an Important Bird Area and a part of the Atlantic Flyway for bird migration, there is ample opportunity for avian lovers to spy on the delicate creatures as they start their day. Also, as part of this tour, learn about the importance of the sanctuary’s native upland and freshwater wetland plants and habitats for the birds.