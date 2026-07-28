Celebrate National Watermelon Day at Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro

In celebration of National Watermelon Day on August 3, Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro will invite guests to discover how watermelon has been treasured in Persian culture for centuries as a refreshing summer fruit and a symbol of health, hospitality, seasonal balance, and wellness.

In Persian culture, watermelon is revered for more than its cooling, hydrating properties during hot weather. Known as hendavāneh in Farsi, watermelon has traditionally been enjoyed both during the hottest days of summer and during Shab-e Yalda, the Persian winter solstice celebration, where eating summer fruits is believed to help protect the body during the colder months ahead.

To celebrate, guests can enjoy Persian-inspired watermelon creations that celebrate both ancient tradition and contemporary presentation, including:

Watermelon with feta cheese, fresh mint, honey, and crushed pistachios

Persian watermelon salad, a vibrant combination of watermelon, arugula, cucumber, fresh mint, pomegranate seeds, pistachios, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and fresh lime

Watermelon Faloodeh-inspired granita, featuring frozen watermelon purée, rosewater, and fresh lime

Reservations are available by calling (239) 594-5557 or online via OpenTable.